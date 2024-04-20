Lucky shopper stunned after finding popular kitchen appliance for mere dollars at local thrift store: 'Can't pass that up'

"And it looks clean, so even better."

This Redditor saved a ton of money by shopping at a thrift store, and you can, too.

A Reddit user shared a photo of their incredible thrifting find on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

They wrote: "A $175 convection oven for $8? Yes please!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They found an Ultrean convection air-fryer, and it's in good condition. A used version currently retails on Amazon for $160, so this is definitely a fantastic find.

Thrift shopping is a great way to find unique items for low prices. One person found a $500 turntable for just $80 — saving them over $400. Another came across a bracelet for $3.99, and it turned out to be valued at around $400.

Find after find, it's clear that thrift shopping can save you hundreds — even thousands. CouponFollow reported that "thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

By donating your used items, you are actively preventing items from being thrown away and diverting them from ending up in landfills. You're also extending the life of these items, which is especially important for fast fashion pieces and trendy items that are often quickly discarded. Plus, you may be able to claim these donations as tax deductions, providing an extra financial incentive.

Ready to donate? Start by searching for local thrift shops and donation centers, such as Goodwill, in your area. It's important to check each shop's donation guidelines, as some may only accept specific items like clothing, furniture, or small appliances. Be sure to make and keep a list of the items you're donating for tax purposes. For more details, read our thrift store guide.

Comments expressed excitement (and a hint of jealousy) over the user's thrift treasure.

"Oo, nice find," one user replied.

"Can't pass that up for $8," another said. "And it looks clean, so even better."

