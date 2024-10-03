Shopper astonished after finding cult-favorite kitchenware at local Goodwill: 'Why would someone give this away?'

For some lucky people, thrift stores can be a great place to unearth hidden treasures for a fraction of their retail price.

One lucky thrifter shared their recent fortune when they unearthed a pristine Le Creuset Dutch oven in their local Goodwill. The happy thrifter shared their find on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit after popping in to browse for high-end cookware. "I couldn't believe it," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: iStock

The cerise Le Creuset pot only cost the OP $25, which is significantly less than what they retail for unused. One commenter wrote that people go crazy for them and often sell for "over £100 at auction."

Thrifting can be a great way to find high-end products, often in pristine condition, for a fraction of the price that they would sell for brand new. Heading to your local Goodwill or even visiting a thrift store online can be a great way to save money on your everyday necessities. Some people have even gone as far as furnishing their whole house from thrift store finds, which saved them a lot of money while also having fun on the hunt.



Thrift stores can also be a great place to discover rare and valuable items. From books, records, and jewelry to antiques and vintage clothing — you never know what you might find.

Shopping at thrift stores is also a great way to support the environment by reusing products that would otherwise have ended up in landfills and contributed to the ever-growing waste problem that is happening globally. Buying used items prolongs the life of products and supports a transition to a circular economy, as explained by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Lots of people are turning to thrifting because it can be fun, saves money, and is good for the environment. Many thrift stores also support important charities, so the money you spend can go a long way towards helping valuable causes, Northern Virginia Family Service explained.

The commenters congratulated the OP on their treasure, with one person responding, "WOW! That is awesome! Jealous."

"Why would someone give this away?" another wrote in disbelief.

