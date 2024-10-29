Frugal shopper thrilled after turning on luxury appliance found at local Goodwill: 'What an amazing find'

Many of us have a daily coffee habit and morning routine that involves going through the drive-thru to sip our favorite lattes and mochas.

But if you're trying to live frugally, you could save up to $736 per year by making your coffee at home instead. You can save even more money if you shop at secondhand stores to support your at-home coffee habit.

An excellent example of this comes from a r/ThriftStoreHauls post about a shopper who found an espresso machine at Goodwill for $24.99.

"I'll need to get a new portafilter, but it works perfectly!" the shopper wrote in the caption accompanying photos of the espresso machine and price tag.









Francis Francis brand espresso machines are known for combining retro aesthetics and modern technology. Depending on the model, they retail new for hundreds of dollars. However, the lucky thrifter snagged this one for less than the cost of four lattes at the coffee shop drive-thru.

Budget-savvy shoppers have been finding many high-end coffee appliances at thrift stores lately. For example, one shopper found a practically brand-new Breville Barista Touch espresso machine for $30. Another found a sleek black Spinn coffee machine valued at $1,000 for just $6.99.

Thrift store shopping for your coffee needs is a perfect way to save money and help the environment. Making coffee at home reduces waste by not using single-use coffee cups, which contribute to landfill waste. You can purchase sustainably sourced coffee beans, avoiding the harmful commercial coffee production practices of deforestation and habitat destruction.

Meanwhile, leftover coffee grounds can be used as organic fertilizer in your garden to benefit your growing plants.

Reddit users were impressed with this shopper's good fortune in finding an espresso machine for such a low price.

"What an amazing find!" one Redditor wrote in the comments.

"I'm jealous!" a Reddit user commented. "So cool!"

"Highly recommend doing some watered-down vinegar runs through the machine to break down any internal scale build-up from water sitting inside for long periods of time," a Redditor with a similar machine recommended. "That helped with some of my flow and pressure issues."

