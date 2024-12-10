Home chef shares time-saving hack to make the most of your excess garlic: 'That's incredible'

Peeling and chopping garlic can be one of the most tedious tasks, but not anymore, thanks to a hack from an expert on not wasting food that could save you from those chores for a year.

The scoop

There are some tasks that nearly everyone hates, and peeling and chopping garlic is one of them. It takes time, is messy, and leaves a lingering smell on your hands. Thanks to a hack shared by Alison (@itschefalison), a "no food waste" educator and chef on TikTok, chopping garlic can be a thing of the past.

In the post, Alison demonstrates how to prepare and store garlic for future use, and if you prepare enough, it could last up to a year. This great hack involves making garlic-infused oil by covering peeled garlic in a mix of canola and olive oils and leaving it to simmer. Once the garlic is golden and soft, the oil can be stored in a mason jar and put in the fridge for up to four days or in the freezer, depending on how much you have.

If you decide to freeze it, you need to leave at least an inch at the top of the jar, or you can go ahead and pour the oil and softened garlic into ice cube trays. Chef Alison says this is a great option as you can just "pop them out whenever you need them."

How it's working

Preparing and freezing food can help reduce food waste, saving you time and money, and preventing food from being sent to the landfill.

Food waste is a big problem across the U.S. According to Feeding America, 145 billion meals' worth of food ends up in landfills every year. At the home level, uneaten food costs the average family of four $1,500, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Every step you take to reduce food waste, such as buying less or doing more with your leftovers, can keep money in your pocket while also reducing the amount of food waste you send to landfill, which is great for the planet.

There are several organizations working to save Americans money while diverting food from landfills. Flashfood is an app that helps people buy groceries that are nearly expired or imperfect for less, while Too Good To Go is an app that connects people with restaurants and grocery stores and offers a surprise bag of surplus food for up to half price.

What people are saying

Over 2,500 people left comments on this popular post, with one simply writing: "That's incredible!"

"Great Tip! I'm gonna do this," another enthusiastic poster commented.

