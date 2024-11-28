Home cook shares hack to turn common food scraps into delicious go-to snack: 'Potatoes done like that are so good'

"I'll definitely try this after making mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving."

Have you ever peeled potatoes and thrown away the skins? You might want to think twice before tossing them in the trash.

A clever home cook is showing how to transform those would-be food scraps into a delicious, crispy snack using just an air fryer and basic seasonings.

The scoop

The hack couldn't be simpler: After peeling potatoes or parsnips, save those peels and give them new life as a crispy treat. Just toss the peels in a small amount of oil, sprinkle with your favorite seasonings, and air fry at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit user shared their creation with the r/ZeroWaste community, showing off a bowl of golden-brown potato peel crisps seasoned with Caribbean curry powder and sea salt.

"I just tossed them in a little bit of sunflower oil then sprinkled on half a teaspoon of Caribbean curry powder and a little sea salt," they explained, noting that any seasoning works well with this versatile technique.

How it's helping

This kitchen hack helps you squeeze extra value from ingredients you've already purchased. Instead of tossing potato peels in the garbage, you can transform them into a free side dish or snack, which would typically cost a few dollars at the grocery store.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Plus, those crispy peels aren't just delicious. They're packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals that are concentrated in potato skins. By eating the peels instead of discarding them, you're getting more nutritional bang for your grocery buck.

The environmental impact is equally impressive. When food waste decomposes in landfills, it contributes to environmental pollution. Simple tricks like this one help reduce the amount of food sent to landfills.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit community quickly embraced this waste-fighting snack hack.

🗣️ What's your biggest motivation in trying to reduce your personal food waste?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Potatos done like that are so good," one user commented enthusiastically.

Another noted, "Looks tasty but I never peel them in the first place," implying that they enjoy their potatoes with the skin on.

One commenter is already planning ahead for their next holiday: "Looks delicious! I'll definitely try this after making mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.