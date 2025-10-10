Physician reveals which home appliance she urged her 84-year-old mother to replace: 'I could actually not worry about her'

"If an 84-year-old can adapt, I reckon anyone can."

As a doctor with nearly four decades of experience in Western Sydney, Kim Loo understands that health starts at home — and she revealed how it's never too late to make a change.

In an interview with Dr. Saul Griffith on Rewiring Australia's the Shameless Plug podcast, Kim Loo shared that she has a renewed sense of peace after helping her 84-year-old mother ditch her gas stove for induction, which runs on electricity but is 10% more energy efficient than a conventional electric stove, even leading to increased savings on energy bills.

Induction stoves also don't carry the same burn risk because they heat with electromagnetic energy, and her mom won't have to deal with the health hazards associated with gas cooking.

"I was afraid of her leaving the gas on, having her burn down her kitchen, leaving her tea towel next to it," Kim Loo explained. "It's just all the safety issues too with air pollution."

"And the problem is that when you have a gas cooktop that's off, you can still leak carbon monoxide, methane, benzene, and formaldehyde," she continued. "So I changed my mom to induction, and I could actually not worry about her."

As for her mom's preference for cooking with a wok? The board member of Doctors for the Environment Australia — an organization dedicated to educating the public about the adverse health impacts of a warming climate — shared that she can still cook her favorite foods.

"She's adapted at the age of 84, cooking her Chinese cooking on her induction cooktop. So if an 84-year-old can adapt, I reckon anyone can," she said.

Leveling up to induction doesn't require a substantial investment, either. Plug-in burners are available for as low as $50 — perfect for renters or those who aren't ready to do a major kitchen renovation. For those interested in a full range, you could snag up to a $840 rebate through 2031 while funding lasts, even though many green tax incentives expire Dec. 31.

"Thanks Kim for sharing this!" one grateful commenter wrote on Instagram.

"Lovely talk," a YouTube commenter added.

