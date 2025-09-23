Angry home cook sees instant fallout after venting about trendy kitchen appliance: 'This sounds like user error'

Commenters suggested that the original poster needed a crash course on how to use it.

An angry home cook took to Reddit to vent about a trendy appliance that is also making waves in professional kitchens. Instead of stoking fears about its virtues, a chorus of commenters chimed in to defend the next-gen tech — with one stating, "I'll gladly take it off your hands!"

Lauded for their safety, particularly for families with children, and their ability to heat with precision — resulting in less wasted energy and shortened meal preparation times — induction stoves are making their way into an increasing number of homes.

However, this home cook had an unusual take on their induction stove, writing in r/Appliances, "I'll be damned if I ever buy an induction cooktop ever again in my life." They said they couldn't stir heavy batches or flip items without losing heat, and their pans didn't heat evenly.

"Hate hate hate hate it. I bought a portable gas stove today," they added.

Unfortunately, bucking the trend of turning to portable induction burners or full induction ranges and reupping on gas cooking is a major step back.

The World Health Organization estimates that household pollution contributes to millions of annual premature deaths, and burning polluting fuels for cooking plays a role. As for gas stoves, they release toxic pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide directly into your home.

That is one reason why more and more people are taking advantage of an Inflation Reduction Act rebate program — which, unlike many federal tax incentives, will not expire at the end of the year — that can save them up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

Others are getting in on the action by purchasing plug-in induction burners for as low as $50.

Induction ranges are also 10% more efficient than conventional electrical ranges and three times more efficient than gas stoves, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, making them an attractive option for those interested in modernizing their homes to lower electric bills.

Other Redditors overwhelmingly suggested that the original poster needed a crash course on how to use their induction range and affirmed their love of induction cooking.

"My induction doesn't act like that at all. If I remove a pan for about 10-15 seconds it will turn off the burner, but I can move pans around as much as I want while cooking," one person said.

"This sounds like user error, because it is," another wrote.

"Mostly, I think it comes down to the pans," a third added.

