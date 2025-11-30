First-time EV owner gives honest feedback after one month of driving: 'I just want to warn you'

Switching to an electric vehicle comes with a ton of perks. From saving money on fuel and maintenance to making the planet a bit greener, it's no wonder people are turning away from gas-powered cars.

A Reddit user who recently purchased their first EV took to the subreddit r/KiaEV9 to share their experience with the new vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Upgraded to the 2026 [Kia] EV9 from a 2016 Ford Escape," the user said. "Absolutely love this thing."

They added: "Had never driven an EV before this one and now can't imagine ever going back to an [internal combustion engine] vehicle."

The user added that they loved the smoothness of the ride and the effortless acceleration.

With more and more electric models hitting the market, the option of ditching cars with polluting tailpipe exhaust is becoming even more accessible.

Just this year, the Chevrolet Blazer EV and the Ford Mustang Mach-E have made waves among emerging electric options.

Others who have made the switch to EVs have boasted about the relaxing experience of a car without an internal combustion engine.

The environmental benefits of EVs are another key reason to invest in electric vehicles. Vehicle pollutants such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide enter the air from gas-powered cars' tailpipes, warming the planet and harming human health. With electric vehicles, your car is free of tailpipe exhaust.

Fellow EV drivers commenting on the post joked about the "potential warnings" with the OP's purchase.

"I just want to warn you. Like you, the Ev9 was my first EV. It broke down but that's not the real warning. The real warning will be how you turn your nose up at those disgusting ice driving peasants in their horse drawn buggies," one commenter said, poking fun at motorists clinging to cars with internal combustion engines.

Another commenter commended the user on their switch, adding, "Congrats man! EV9 rocks, love the room, smooth ride, and the looks."

