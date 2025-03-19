Expert reveals why the Blazer EV could be the sweet spot of 2025 — and how it's redefining what consumers want

The Blazer EV isn't the smallest EV out there, nor the biggest.

Sue Callaway is cofounder of Glovebox Media and provides expert EV analysis for The Cool Down.

With the future of EV tax incentives in jeopardy, there's never been a better time to cash in on the no-gas-station freedom of electric vehicles. And while there's a dizzying array of options out there, we're here to help you focus on one especially great choice: the Chevrolet Blazer EV.

The Blazer EV isn't the smallest model out there, nor the biggest. It isn't the cheapest, nor the most expensive. It doesn't have the most range nor the most bells and whistles. And yet, in all my testing, I quickly realized that the vehicle has a satisfying Goldilocks quality about all the virtues it possesses — in just the right amounts.

It represents the perfect balance of economy and range, performance, high-quality materials, slick technology, and incredibly good looks. Plus, it wears the Chevy badge — my test vehicle also wore the impressive RS performance name — so it's loaded with all of General Motors' good stuff but is cheaper than one of its cousins, the Cadillac Lyriq.

Let's start with its looks: The Blazer EV is downright handsome. I drove the all-wheel-drive version that was equipped with the optional dual-motor powertrain.

The vehicle's stance is confident, from its eye-catching LED headlights and optional 22-inch wheels to its proportionately angular shape, giving it a distinctly American flair coupled with a healthy dollop of muscle-car DNA. What's not to love?

The interior: Inside, the Blazer EV continues the theme of strength, with round, rocketlike air vents (reminds me of the taillights on '50s Caddys), an easy-to-use 17.7-inch center touchscreen, and an overwhelming sense of spaciousness — both in the front seats and the second row (all of which are heated; the fronts are also ventilated).

The cockpit is noticeably hushed and quiet, and changeable colored ambient lighting brings a premium quality to the interior at night.

How it drives: On the road, the Blazer EV RS AWD is just as impressive. It has the solid, roll-free ride feel of a much more expensive SUV, something that GM has mastered in recent years across its SUV lineup. It's great to see it translate to an all-electric version so seamlessly.

The brakes are strong and responsive, and the regenerative system on them, if turned all the way up, allows for one-pedal driving (and better range). The steering, too, is responsive but not twitchy like some of the competition.

The only negative I found after a few days of driving was the lack of Apple CarPlay (and Android Auto), but Chevy has installed Google Built-In, which gives a surprisingly detailed version of Google Maps and allows you to use apps like Waze and Spotify.

The tech: The Blazer EV is built on General Motors' Ultium electric platform, something it shares with a few competent others, like the Cadillac Lyriq, the Honda Prologue, and the Acura ZDX.

Each of those models comes in at around 300 miles of range, give or take a few, depending on motor and drive configuration. That should take away any anxiety, especially with the Chevy's fast-charging capability. I like the Blazer's approach to technology — active safety, infotainment, and powertrain. It's a lot, but not too much. There's plenty of luxury and space without feeling that you're overpaying for it.

Be sure to look for state and manufacturer incentives in addition to the federal tax incentive, which, in some cases, can knock around $10,000 off the sticker price.

