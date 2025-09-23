Ford sees remarkable sales surge in key vehicle category: 'We're the only ones doing this'

"Less stress and more convenience for our customers."

Ford just reported its best month ever for electric vehicle sales. In August, the automaker sold 10,671 EVs across its lineup, a 19% increase over the same month last year. Most of that growth came from the Mustang Mach-E, which sold 7,226 units — up more than 35% year-over-year and the highest monthly total since the crossover debuted in 2020.

The record numbers arrive even as tariffs continue on the Mexico-built Mach-E. Ford recently refreshed the model, cutting costs while adding features like a standard heat pump for better cold-weather performance and the latest version of its BlueCruise driver-assistance system, which now includes automatic lane changes. Other Ford EVs saw gains too; the F-150 Lightning pickup rose 21% to 3,217 units.

For drivers, the appeal of going electric goes beyond sales charts. EVs can save thousands over their lifetimes thanks to lower maintenance costs — no oil or transmission fluid changes — and cheaper fueling when charged at home. They also run more quietly and produce no tailpipe pollution, cutting down on the harmful smog linked to gas-powered cars.

While critics often highlight the impact of mining minerals for batteries, researchers note the scale is far smaller than dirty fuel extraction: about 30 million tons of minerals annually for clean energy versus 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels dug up each year, which are then burned and gone forever.

Ford has tried to make ownership easier, offering complimentary home chargers and installation with every new EV.

"We're the only ones doing this," said Becca Anderson, senior director of customer experience at Ford Model e, per the Verge. "This means less stress and more convenience for our customers, making their home charging set-up easy."

For those looking to stretch their savings further, pairing an EV with rooftop solar is one of the best strategies. Charging with sunshine can cost far less than using public stations.

With a new $30,000 all-electric truck planned for 2027, Ford is betting its momentum will continue. For consumers, the message is clear: Now may be the right time to make your next car an EV.

