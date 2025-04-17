Shopper stunned after Googling item found at thrift store: 'I moved so fast'

"Lord, I've seen what you've done for others, and I'm asking you to do the same for me."

What would you do if you came across a Louis Vuitton duffel bag in good condition at a thrift store? Run, don't walk! A lucky thrifter shared to the r/thrifting subreddit the legendary find.

The bag retails for over $2,000, and the original poster cashed in for just over 20 bucks. "When I spotted this, let me tell you, I moved so fast," they recalled. "I googled the name on the luggage tag, and she is an old lady who lives in a $2M Florida mansion."

Thrifting can be so addicting, because you can find really nice things — even expensive luxury items — for a fraction of the price. From cookware in mint condition to designer leather shoes, the possibilities are endless. Goodwill recently launched an online site, taking thrift shopping to a whole new level. One person's trash is another person's come-up.

Buying secondhand is also beneficial for the environment. By giving clothes or shoes a new life, you help cut down on textile waste and save the energy and resources it takes to make brand-new stuff. Plus, you're keeping these items out of landfills, where they can hang out for decades — or even centuries — before breaking down.

Some fabrics can take over two centuries — that's hundreds of years — to break down. Like plastic, textiles decompose slowly, fragmenting into smaller pieces over time. According to RoadRunner, this process can release harmful gases into the atmosphere and leach toxic chemicals and dyes into soil, contributing to long-term environmental damage.

So, next time you're wandering through a thrift store, keep your eyes peeled — you just might stumble upon your own $2,000 designer bag for the price of dinner. Whether you're in it for the deals or reducing your carbon footprint, secondhand shopping proves that fashion miracles really do happen. Need a little help getting started? Check out our guide.

Unsurprisingly, the Reddit community was ecstatic over the purchase. "How did this skip auction?" one user said. "Absolutely insane find."

"This is incredible!" another commenter exclaimed. "Look at that stitching. Congrats!"

Someone else yearned for a ridiculous thrift find of their own, writing, "Lord, I've seen what you've done for others, and I'm asking you to do the same for me."

