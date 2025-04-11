Shopper in awe after discovering luxury item at thrift store: 'This is my dream find'

Avid thrifters regularly share their lucky finds on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, and some are definitely luckier than others.

One savvy shopper discovered a Burberry scarf for next to nothing.

"Today's find," the thrifter wrote above a photo of the 100% cashmere scarf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The lucky shopper picked up the scarf for just $3.49 at a Goodwill store. These scarves cost hundreds of dollars brand new and sell for good prices on second-hand platforms, making this find a particular steal, whether the original poster decides to keep it for themself or resell it.

Many have likened shopping at thrift stores to a real-life treasure hunt, as you never know what priceless items you might find. Several people have discovered high-end items available for mere pennies compared to what they would cost brand new, enabling people to enjoy luxury brands but spend much less.

Thrifting for everyday items and luxury one-offs is a good way to save money while also doing something good for the planet. Far too much stuff is produced worldwide, which contributes to pollution and the overconsumption of natural resources. The manufacturing process often uses a lot of dirty energy, most of which comes from burning fuel sources like coal, oil, and gas — which releases gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and cause temperatures to rise.

By buying used items, people reduce the demand for new items to be made, which helps conserve energy and resources.

Additionally, it keeps the used items out of the landfill, where they will take up space, might not degrade naturally, and will contribute to the production of methane. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, this gas is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in planet-warming potential in its first 20 years.

The average American produces 4.9 pounds of municipal solid waste every day, per the Environmental Protection Agency, so reducing what gets sent to the trash makes a huge difference.

Fellow thrifters were as delighted at the OP's lucky find as the OP was.

"Beautiful!" wrote one commenter. "This is my dream find."

Another shocked commenter added, "Holy Moses, now that's a true steal — what a find!"

