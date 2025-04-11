  • Home Home

Shopper in awe after discovering luxury item at thrift store: 'This is my dream find'

"Now that's a true steal."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Now that's a true steal."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Avid thrifters regularly share their lucky finds on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, and some are definitely luckier than others. 

One savvy shopper discovered a Burberry scarf for next to nothing.

"Today's find," the thrifter wrote above a photo of the 100% cashmere scarf.

"Now that's a true steal."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The lucky shopper picked up the scarf for just $3.49 at a Goodwill store. These scarves cost hundreds of dollars brand new and sell for good prices on second-hand platforms, making this find a particular steal, whether the original poster decides to keep it for themself or resell it. 

Many have likened shopping at thrift stores to a real-life treasure hunt, as you never know what priceless items you might find. Several people have discovered high-end items available for mere pennies compared to what they would cost brand new, enabling people to enjoy luxury brands but spend much less.

Thrifting for everyday items and luxury one-offs is a good way to save money while also doing something good for the planet. Far too much stuff is produced worldwide, which contributes to pollution and the overconsumption of natural resources. The manufacturing process often uses a lot of dirty energy, most of which comes from burning fuel sources like coal, oil, and gas — which releases gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and cause temperatures to rise. 

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

By buying used items, people reduce the demand for new items to be made, which helps conserve energy and resources. 

Additionally, it keeps the used items out of the landfill, where they will take up space, might not degrade naturally, and will contribute to the production of methane. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, this gas is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in planet-warming potential in its first 20 years. 

The average American produces 4.9 pounds of municipal solid waste every day, per the Environmental Protection Agency, so reducing what gets sent to the trash makes a huge difference.

Fellow thrifters were as delighted at the OP's lucky find as the OP was. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Beautiful!" wrote one commenter. "This is my dream find."

Another shocked commenter added, "Holy Moses, now that's a true steal — what a find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x