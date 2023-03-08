Reddit user shares easy trick for mending holes in old, falling-apart sweaters: ‘This is one of my favorites’

We all have those items in our closets that we can’t bear to throw out, no matter how much they’re breaking down.

Eventually, their transition from brand new to well-loved pushes the shabby-chic style to its limit, and they get pushed to the back of the rack, or even worse, the trash can.

But now, there’s an alternative. It’s all thanks to one Reddit user, who has figured out a way to give their old sweater a fresh new look — thanks to some very creative mending.

In a viral post, the Redditor revealed how she took her sweater to new heights by embroidering new designs covering up holes in a wool sweater.

The design incorporates “visible mending,” which is the practice of repairing clothing and textiles in a way that showcases the repair work, rather than hiding it. The idea is to embrace the signs of wear and tear as part of the item’s story and history, rather than trying to disguise or eliminate them.

Visible mending often involves using colorful and decorative stitches, patches, or other elements to make the repair work a feature of the item, rather than an eyesore. This approach can extend the life of clothing and textiles, reduce waste, and promote a more sustainable approach to fashion and consumer goods. It’s also seen as a form of self-expression and a way to personalize one’s belongings.

This particular sweater also came at a discounted price from a thrift shop, so it’s now a unique and affordable purchase. Thrift stores often sell items at much lower prices compared to retail stores, especially if the items are gently used. This can result in substantial savings for the shopper.

Commenters of the thread were in awe, with one writing, “I love the colors you chose” and another saying, “This is one of my favorites so far. Fantastic job!”

Another wanted to know how to mend things themselves, asking, “May I ask how you embroidered the leaves on without bunching up the fabric?”

Helpfully, the original poster provided a link to an embroidery hoop tutorial.

