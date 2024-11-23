Energy expert exposes major flaw with popular EV talking point: 'Let's put to bed the myth'

An energy expert went viral on TikTok after debunking a common misconception about electric cars.

Sustainability and energy advocate Sarah (@electrify_this) is passionate about decarbonizing homes and vehicles. In one video, she explained why electric vehicles are better for the environment than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

"Let's put to bed the myth that EVs are worse for the environment than ICE cars," Sarah said.

Sarah displayed a chart from Quartz, which cited data from the International Energy Agency, that compared the manufacturing and lifetime emissions of electric cars versus ICE cars. While EVs utilize more resources during the manufacturing process, they emit significantly fewer pollutants over their lifetime than gas-powered vehicles. This alone makes EVs more environmentally friendly by comparison.









In fact, according to the EPA, electric cars have a smaller carbon footprint than gas-powered cars even when accounting for the energy used to charge EVs. The EPA also underscored that electric vehicles are far more energy efficient than ICE cars.

Gaining over 70,000 views and over 1,400 comments, Sarah's video sparked an important conversation about electric versus gas-powered vehicles.

TikTokers noted their own switch to an EV and the impact it had on their lifestyle.

"We've gone electric and use solar panels to charge," wrote one user. "Never looked back."

"Thank you!" commented another TikToker. "We have just bought our first EV!"

By switching to an electric vehicle, you can not only reduce your carbon footprint but also decrease the amount you spend on car upkeep. You'll save $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year, and that doesn't even account for the $7,500 tax credit you can also qualify for.

TikTokers continued to discuss the importance of making practical, sustainable changes to combat rising global temperatures.

"We need reliable public transportation and cities designed for people rather than cars," wrote one user.

