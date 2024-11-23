  • Home Home

Energy expert exposes major flaw with popular EV talking point: 'Let's put to bed the myth'

The video sparked an important conversation about electric versus gas-powered vehicles.

by Juliana Marino
The video sparked an important conversation about electric versus gas-powered vehicles.

Photo Credit: TikTok

An energy expert went viral on TikTok after debunking a common misconception about electric cars

Sustainability and energy advocate Sarah (@electrify_this) is passionate about decarbonizing homes and vehicles. In one video, she explained why electric vehicles are better for the environment than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. 

@electrify_this Lets put to bed the myth that EVs are worse for the environment than ICE cars. #ev#evmythbusting #ev #electriccar #electriccars ♬ original sound - Electrify_this

"Let's put to bed the myth that EVs are worse for the environment than ICE cars," Sarah said.

Sarah displayed a chart from Quartz, which cited data from the International Energy Agency, that compared the manufacturing and lifetime emissions of electric cars versus ICE cars. While EVs utilize more resources during the manufacturing process, they emit significantly fewer pollutants over their lifetime than gas-powered vehicles. This alone makes EVs more environmentally friendly by comparison. 




In fact, according to the EPA, electric cars have a smaller carbon footprint than gas-powered cars even when accounting for the energy used to charge EVs. The EPA also underscored that electric vehicles are far more energy efficient than ICE cars. 

Gaining over 70,000 views and over 1,400 comments, Sarah's video sparked an important conversation about electric versus gas-powered vehicles. 

Watch now: What's the point of leaf blowing anyway?

TikTokers noted their own switch to an EV and the impact it had on their lifestyle.

"We've gone electric and use solar panels to charge," wrote one user. "Never looked back."

"Thank you!" commented another TikToker. "We have just bought our first EV!"

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Good driving range 🔋

🔘 Affordable sticker price 💰

🔘 High-tech safety features 😌

🔘 Cheap maintenance costs 🛠️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

By switching to an electric vehicle, you can not only reduce your carbon footprint but also decrease the amount you spend on car upkeep. You'll save $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year, and that doesn't even account for the $7,500 tax credit you can also qualify for.

TikTokers continued to discuss the importance of making practical, sustainable changes to combat rising global temperatures. 

"We need reliable public transportation and cities designed for people rather than cars," wrote one user. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x