Officials offer major cash rebates to homeowners who make this one simple change to their lawns: 'The best time to do it'

A new municipal program in Iowa is offering local residents thousands of dollars in potential savings as an incentive to make their lawns more environmentally friendly.

Johnson County, one of the most populous counties in Iowa, has recently introduced a soil quality restoration program designed to promote healthier gardens in the area, according to KGAN.

This program offers a 50% rebate of up to $2,000 to homeowners who use compost and soil aeration to add nutrients to their lawns, rather than using harsh chemicals. The program applies to those in smaller towns and rural areas of Johnson County, and spots are limited. As of late August, the program was already a quarter filled.

"This is a wonderful time of year to do the aeration and compost; the cooler season is the best time to do it," said Becky Soglin, the sustainability coordinator of the Johnson County Soil Restoration Program, per KGAN. "We welcome the applicants, and we appreciate people making the effort to green their lawns without the use of pesticides and herbicides and to help with the ability of soil to absorb water."

To apply, you must be a resident of certain locations, apply prior to having work done on your lawn, and go through an approved contractor. A full overview of the program can be found on the Johnson County webpage.

As Soglin pointed out, this time of year really is a great time to make soil quality upgrades to your garden, as the weather becomes more amenable for organic growth. It's especially encouraging that local governments in Johnson County are attempting to enable such ecologically friendly transformations, because they have the potential to benefit not just individual gardens, but the entire regional ecosystem, if enough people take part.

Government-sponsored, environment-focused rebates are not new, but with many places around the country and globe beginning to feel the wide-ranging effects of climate change more regularly these days, they have become a more valuable tool to entice citizens to do their part in these trying times.

