City launches rebate program to help residents revamp their yards with unique garden kits — here's what you need to know

The kits come with everything residents need.

Native landscaping just got easier — and cheaper — for Pasadena, California, residents. A new city partnership is offering a $60 rebate to help locals grow beautiful, drought-tolerant gardens at home.

According to Pasadena Now, Pasadena Water and Power has teamed up with environmental nonprofit TreePeople to offer fall native garden kits through Aug. 31. The kits come with everything residents need to transform 100 square feet of their yard: 10 1-gallon native plants, a planting guide, a site map, and educational materials — all tailored to Southern California's climate. The rebate covers half the cost.

Resilience is key in California, where residents are already feeling the squeeze of rising water costs and extreme heat. Swapping out thirsty grass lawns for native landscaping can cut water use significantly, while attracting butterflies, bees, and birds back to urban neighborhoods.

Native gardens aren't just practical — they're surprisingly beautiful, too. Many of the plants included in these kits, like fuchsia, sage, and buckwheat, bloom with vibrant color and require little more than sunshine and occasional watering once established. That makes them perfect for busy homeowners who want a yard that looks good without constant upkeep.

Unlike turf grass, native plants are built to thrive in the region's dry climate. With fewer inputs and more benefits, these gardens can be a smart investment that pays off year after year — saving money, conserving resources, and creating a space that truly belongs to the local landscape.

It's not only a low-effort way to boost curb appeal while avoiding hefty landscaping bills — it also supports local ecosystems, reduces runoff, and helps create a healthier, more sustainable environment right outside your door.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Pasadena joins a growing number of cities encouraging native gardening. Similar rebate programs are popping up across the country — such as Mesa's Grass-to-Xeriscape Landscaping Incentive and Austin's Water-Wise Landscaping Rebate — helping homeowners build more climate-resilient communities.

By cutting costs and eliminating the guesswork, Pasadena's new rebate helps more people make the switch — one garden at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.