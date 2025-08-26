Officials offer residents cash rebates to make crucial home upgrades: 'We can make our neighborhoods safer'

The scheme illustrates the power of action taken at the local level.

A county in Colorado is offering residents a rebate to boost wildfire prevention efforts by removing a highly flammable plant.

The Longmont Leader reported that Boulder County is offering multi-family households up to $500 per unit for completing wildfire mitigation projects.

Wildfire Partners created the pilot program to help residents take proactive actions to reduce the risk of seasonal wildfires by removing juniper vegetation.

After a home inspection, qualified applicants will choose a contractor to perform the work, and, provided it is completed before the October 27 deadline, the rebate will be sent out within eight to 10 weeks.

Wildfire Partners Program Manager Jim Webster explained that the program is about creating community-wide coordination to manage the risks in the long term.

"By working together, we can make our neighborhoods safer and more fire-ready," he said.

In the "Junk Your Junipers" initiative, Wildfire Partners explained that the plants present a huge risk because they retain dead leaves and trash, grow quickly and densely, and contain combustible oils.

Instead, the organization recommended plants from the approved list of firewise plant materials from Colorado State University.

As Colorado's Division of Fire Prevention and Control noted, wildfires are on the rise in the Centennial State.

All 20 of the largest wildfires ever recorded have taken place in the last 20 years. The 2020 wildfire at Cameron Peak burned through over 200,000 acres, per the U.S. Forest Service.

Increased instances of extreme weather events like this are a direct consequence of the planet-heating pollution produced by burning dirty fuels like coal, natural gas, and oil.

The scheme illustrates the power of action taken at the local level to tailor solutions to a community's particular needs.

Several states are exploring ways to mitigate the harm caused by wildfire flames and smoke. A related story is unfolding in Arizona, where local authorities are offering cash breaks to remove grass lawns for less water-intensive flora and ease the state's critical water shortages.

