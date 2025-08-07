Officials offer residents up to $2,500 to transform their lawns: 'We would help them to choose the right plants'

A county in California is looking to change the way that its residents view water conservation by promoting a lucrative program that can put up to $2,500 back in their pockets.

In North Marin County, California, officials have decided to boost the payout of its long-standing "Cash-For-Grass" turf replacement incentive.

As of July 2025, North Marin Water District will pay residents up to $1.50 per square foot to replace automatically irrigated lawn area with low-water use planted landscapes approved by the district.

As the Marin Independent Journal reported, residential projects that are able to meet additional standards can even earn an extra $1 per square foot.

To help entice residents to take part in the water conservation program, a new low-water-use demonstration garden was cultivated at the North Marin Water District headquarters in Novato.

Ryan Grisso, the North Marin Water District water conservation and communications manager, explained the purpose of the garden.

"We wanted to have somewhere to give our customers an example of low-water-use plants that would thrive in our climate here, and we would help them to choose the right plants for their own landscape that flourish with less water," Grisso said, per Marin Independent Journal.

Tony Williams, the general manager at North Marin Water District, told the publication the district was not in a water supply shortage by mid-July. However, with the summer months, many residents tend to enjoy time spent outside. This can create a higher water demand.

"During times of peak demand, outdoor water use is a big factor," Williams explained. "Those peak demands could just add a challenge on day-to-day operations during droughts. Obviously, shaving that peak helps spread the limited supply during those drought times."

Replacing lawns with native plant landscaping can greatly benefit water conservation. Since native plants are better adapted to a region's climate, plants native to warmer regions require less water, especially once they are established.

Their deep roots can also help retain soil moisture and reduce runoff. This can lead to less overall maintenance and less time spent watering. Not only can this promote more biodiversity in your yard, but it can save you time and money.

