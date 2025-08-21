Officials launch bold new rebate program for homeowners to make landscaping upgrades: 'An extraordinary amount of remaining opportunity'

"We're moving at what we think is a really good pace."

A bold rebate program is helping families save money while transforming thirsty lawns in St. George, Utah, into vibrant desert landscapes. For decades, grass was the default — but residents are now getting paid to make a change that works better for their wallets and their yards.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Washington County Water Conservancy District launched the rebate in 2022. The district pays $2 for each of the first 5,000 square feet of grass removed, then $1 for every square foot beyond that.

With yard makeovers typically costing $5 to $6 per square foot, the rebate slashes upfront expenses and lets homeowners see savings on their water bills almost immediately. People use less water for their lawns and get to enjoy yards that finally make sense in the desert heat.

Since 2023, residents have pulled up roughly 3 million square feet of turf — enough that, on a per-capita basis, St. George has outpaced Las Vegas.

To date, St. George has saved about 120 million gallons of water per year. In place of lawns, residents plant desert shrubs, shade trees, and desert flowers such as salt heliotrope. Officials noted that turf soaks up four times more water than trees or bushes, so targeting decorative lawns delivers the biggest payoff for both people and the environment.

Karen Goodfellow, water program manager and board vice president at Conserve Southwest Utah, ripped up the last 1,000 square feet of lawn with her husband at their St. George home and let salt heliotrope and clover grow. "I don't care if it [takes over]," she said.

Outside Utah, national programs also help people lower costs. The Inflation Reduction Act gives rebates for upgrades such as efficient appliances and electric heat pumps. Solar panel incentives and geothermal heat pump tax breaks add to the mix, helping families lower bills while shrinking energy use.

To keep residents interested, the district runs weekly workshops and a Parade of Gardens, where visitors can see examples firsthand. Last year, about 500 guests toured waterwise yards. "We're moving at what we think is a really good pace, but there's an extraordinary amount of remaining opportunity," said Doug Bennett, who oversees district conservation.

With residents saving money, enjoying cooler and more livable yards, and protecting scarce desert water, St. George's program shows how community-driven change can pay off for everyone.

