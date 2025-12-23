Woman reveals genius hack using empty jars: 'Do this'

The clever idea will have everyday benefits for everyone in the house.

Buying new plastic soap dispensers is not only a massive pain, but it is harmful for the environment. However, a TikToker found a perfect way to reuse an item you probably have in your pantry as a DIY dispenser.

The scoop

Morgan (@morggiiee) shared her genius hack that involves upcycling old jelly jars.

As she shows in the six-second video, you can simply insert the pump from a soap dispenser directly into a hole made in the jar's lid.

"Who needs store-bought when you can make it sweet and simple?" Morgan said in the description of her post.

As a bonus, the peach preserves jar she used has a nice, cozy aesthetic that looks great in her bathroom.

How it's helping

This clever hack delivers great everyday benefits before you even get to the eco-friendly perks.

First, it saves you money and time because instead of buying new plastic dispensers every few months, you can repurpose a jar you already have and keep reusing the same pump. Those savings add up, especially if you are looking to declutter by applying this hack around your home.

Upcycling jars also means you skip the hassle of searching for a dispenser that fits your space or style. The farmhouse look of a Smucker's jar is a perfect accent for your bathroom or kitchen that can be had for no extra cost.

The environmental impact is just as meaningful. Every time you reuse a jar instead of buying a new plastic bottle, you're cutting down on unnecessary manufacturing and reducing single-use waste.

Less trash equals less pressure on overcrowded landfills, which keeps plastic out of the ocean. Plastic is, of course, non-biodegradable. So, a hack that reuses one plastic item and prevents the use of another is tremendously valuable.

To extend both the environmental and financial benefits of this simple trick, consider recycling or reselling old clothes to keep textiles out of landfills. You can also make surprising money by trading in or selling old electronics rather than throwing them away.

What everyone's saying

"Stop. This is so cute," one user commented.

Another said, "I wanna do this."

