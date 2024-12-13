Homeowner sparks debate after sharing photo of landscaper's blunder: 'That's an interesting way to kill it'

"Definitely dig the poor thing outta all that."

After a New Jersey homeowner had their Japanese maple moved, they became a bit wary of the end result and went to r/arborists for advice.

The photo shows a heavily pruned Japanese maple with a red gravel pyramid piled at the base.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is this too much? Should I remove some?" the OP asked.

Gravel or mulch "volcanoes" are notoriously bad for a tree's health and can even kill trees. Essentially, they suffocate a tree's root system, causing abnormal growth as the roots search for oxygen and moisture. It can lead to root rot and stem girdling roots — root growth around the trunk of the tree that can strangle it.

The base of a tree should never be covered so that the root flare is exposed for proper water and nutrient intake to prevent rot and fungus growth. It's better for the longevity of the tree, the surrounding ecosystem, and your pockets since it saves money on mulch. Less is more when it comes to mulching trees.

If you're looking for other ways to minimize lawn maintenance, look into developing and cultivating a native lawn. Native plants don't need massive amounts of water or fertilizer like traditional lawns require. There are all kinds of natural lawns to choose from – clover lawns, vegetable gardens, wildflowers, and buffalo grass to name a few. Xeriscaping is also an option that avoids reliance on water altogether.

Rewilding even a small part of your lawn is greatly beneficial to pollinators that rely on native plants to thrive. Pollinators fertilize plants and allow them to produce fruits, seeds, and new baby plants. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they are responsible for pollinating 80% of the world's flowering plants. Pollinators are currently threatened by habitat loss, among other things, which would be exacerbated by the needless death of a tree.

The rock mulch was given two thumbs down by all but one comment.

"That's an interesting way to kill it. Remove all gravel," one Redditor wrote.

"Definitely dig the poor thing outta all that," another agreed.

"Way too much. I wouldn't put rock mulch around a Japanese maple, period. They're super delicate trees and sensitive to high temperatures. Rock mulch works like a heat battery," an arborist advised.

