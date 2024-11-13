Homeowner digs out decades-old mistake left by previous owners: 'Remove everything'

"This … issue will absolutely end up killing the tree if unaddressed."

Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry gardening trowels.

One Redditor asked for some advice from the r/arborists community before embarking on a quest to save a tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Will it harm the tree if I attempt to cut back a decades-old mulch volcano?" they asked, sharing several pictures of the landscaping error.

They went on to explain that several trees belonging to their parents had "a combination of compact soil, roots, and miscellaneous decaying matter like thatch and old mulch" piled up against the base of the tree's trunk.

A mulch volcano is named as such because of the way the pile of dirt looks at the bottom of the tree. While some would use this method believing it would give the plant a healthy supply of nutrients for a long time, it could actually be damaging.

The pile would prevent water from reaching the roots, which is essential for growth. Meanwhile, the mulch layer would retain water, and it would weaken the tree's protective bark if pressed up against the trunk. That could allow parasites, pests, fungi, and diseases to access the tree's inner tissue.

"Absolutely yes remove everything down to the surrounding ground level," one Redditor replied. "This mound issue will absolutely end up killing the tree if unaddressed."

With that affirmation, the original poster got straight to work, but the effort was a lot more than they anticipated.

"I encountered girdling roots and have removed as many as possible," they said. "This project has proven surprisingly slow and laborious."

Indeed, girdling roots is another issue. In the hunt for water, roots can start to grow upwards and wrap around the trunk, essentially choking the tree by restricting the flow of sap.

It seems like the OP got to the issue in the nick of time, although more work might be needed to ensure the survival of the prized tree.

Protecting trees is vital for our ecosystem. They provide a habitat for animals, a food source for pollinators, and absorb harmful airborne gases from the atmosphere, releasing oxygen in return.

They have also been proven to provide a mental health boost, while their natural cooling and shading can mitigate the heat island effect.

Thankfully, some gardening superheroes are on patrol to ensure the health and longevity of these green caretakers.

