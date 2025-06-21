Accountant urges homeowners to claim $840 stove rebate before officials slash incentives: 'You might want to call your contractor soon'

Americans have been ecstatic to benefit from the IRA savings and gain kitchen tools that make their lives easier.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the longevity of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which encourages homeowners to turn toward clean-energy options by saving them loads of money, one accountant documented exactly why you need to take advantage of the IRA now.

The scoop

"If you're planning a few home improvements that will boost the energy efficiency of your house, you might want to call your contractor soon," wrote Katie Schubel for Kiplinger, a finance publication.

Acting sooner rather than later is encouraged, as the GOP's proposed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is seeking to slash tax provisions, including the tax incentives that save you money on improving your home through clean energy.

How it's helping

The IRA offers tax credits and discounts for a slew of energy-efficient improvements from solar panels to electric vehicles.

One particularly high rebate includes $840 for induction ovens and stoves. This figure can even be higher when accounting for the substantial amount of savings that come from slashing your gas bill.

Induction ovens are also known to be better for your health, while they also make cooking seamless by heating up food faster. The benefits are endless; however, it's understandable that some may not be able to completely revitalize their kitchen, especially amid the growing cost of living in the United States. Fittingly, plug-in induction burners are excellent options that start as low as $50 and are also eligible for discounts and rebates.

To know exactly how much you are eligible for, handy tools like this free option from Rewiring America will give you a close estimate.

What everyone's saying

Americans have been ecstatic to benefit from the IRA savings and gain kitchen tools that make their lives easier.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Lauren, from Oregon, told The Cool Down, "A portable induction cooktop is a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality."

"The cherry on top is our induction stove's AMAZING cook times," commented Frankie from Texas for The Cool Down. "We can boil water in under a minute!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



