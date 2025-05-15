Executive chef shares why his restaurant ditched gas stoves for next-gen alternatives: '[It's] the way to go'

Research has shown that gas stoves release 2.6 million tons of methane into the atmosphere every year.

Electric stoves are becoming more popular in the United States. According to Statista, 68% of households have an electric stove, but there are notable exceptions. For instance, in California, 70% of households still use a gas stove, while New Jersey sits at 69%.

However, more people are discovering a next-gen alternative with even more perks than a traditional electric stove can provide: induction stoves, which are earning the mark of approval from professional chefs, too.

Gero DiMaria, the executive chef for Kucina Italian Restaurant (@kucinaitaliansg), shared on TikTok why his restaurant in Singapore switched from gas to induction stoves.

"In a professional kitchen, there's a lot of heat. It can get very, very hot inside the kitchen until we are all sweating out. It's not healthy for us chefs," he explained.

One user agreed with the chef, saying, "As a former [food and beverage] worker, heat seepage into the kitchen is the number [one] killer of FnB workers."

DiMaria went on to share that induction stoves are far easier to clean, distribute heat more evenly, and, since there are no flames, don't lose heat that would otherwise go toward cooking the food. As for eco-friendliness and other health benefits, there are no fumes from gas, and they use less energy.

"It's probably the part of natural gas emissions we understand the least about, and it can have a big impact on both climate and indoor air quality," Eric Lebel said when discussing a study he co-authored, "Methane and NOx Emissions from Natural Gas Stoves, Cooktops, and Ovens in Residential Homes," per the World Economic Forum.

As for home kitchens, not only does an induction stove, like the ones created by Copper, protect your indoor air, but it also is less of a burn risk — especially important for families with small children.

Overall, "induction is the way to go," according to DiMaria.

While induction stoves can lower your utility bills and your household's carbon footprint, the initial cost and installation can be steep.

Luckily, there is still an opportunity to get 30% off the cost with a tax credit thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. President Donald Trump has said he intends to do away with IRA subsidies, but Congress would need to approve any changes.

For those who do not own a home, a plug-in induction burner is an affordable option that can start as low as $50.

"Thank you for the comparison! Appreciated it much!" another TikToker wrote.

"You make me want to change my gas to induction," someone else said.

