You can earn $840 for upgrading to this game-changing stovetop — here are all the reasons you should

Whether you're a gourmet chef or a novice home cook, your stove is a vital tool for food prep. Gas stoves were the gold standard for many years, but modern technology has provided an upgrade. Here are the facts about induction stovetops and how to get one discounted or for free.

The scoop

Rewiring America offers a breakdown of the discounts, rebates, and tax credits you can get for making various energy-saving and eco-friendly home upgrades. That includes getting up to $840 back on the purchase of an induction stovetop.

That's great news, because induction stoves are a great way to save money and time as well as create a happier home. Plus, if you don't want to invest in a full-size range, you can try a one- or two-burner countertop unit from a brand such as Duxtop.

How it's working

Induction burners are electric stoves, but they don't use heating elements like traditional electric models. Instead, they create a rapidly changing electromagnetic field. That field will only heat up magnetic metals such as iron and steel — the metals in cooking pans.

That means an induction burner won't get hot without an iron or steel pan on it. You'll never catch a dish rag on fire by leaving it on a burner, and it's even harder to burn yourself, making this a safe stove option.

Even better, an induction stove means you don't need to pipe gas into your home like you do for a gas stove. Natural gas from the stove can have unintended health effects, including an increased risk of asthma — so induction is safer that way too.

Meanwhile, an induction stove heats your food to the desired temperature faster than other stove types, cutting down your cooking time. Plus, it uses less energy than even other electric stoves, saving you money.

What people are saying

Chef Chris Galarza is an advocate for induction stoves, even in professional kitchens.

"You can cook 38.6 pounds of food per hour with a gas range, when an induction range can cook 70.9 pounds of food per hour," he said in an interview with The Cool Down. "This is just the best way to do this."

