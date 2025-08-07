HVAC expert easily busts appliance myths common among technicians: 'Like it or not, they are the future'

While finding an HVAC installer you can trust may be difficult, great tools are out there to help you find an efficient system at a reasonable price.

Joshua Griffin, a helpful YouTuber for the channel HVAC Guide for Homeowners (@NewHVACGuide), made a video debunking a common HVAC myth that some technicians believe in.

Joshua's video is about inverter heating and air systems, specifically how high SEER HVAC systems with communicating inverter technology can add more comfort and save homeowners money on their electric bills at the same time.

As he explains in the video, many HVAC technicians who "don't want to change with the times" don't believe in these newer systems. For example, a commenter under another of Joshua's videos suggested these systems would require sacrificing "being comfortable over climate change."

The pushback is that, because these systems use less energy (which, by the way, reduces electric bills), then that would also mean they do a poor job of heating or cooling a home.

As Joshua explains in his video, this is absolutely not true. "Like it or not, [higher SEER systems] are the future," he said.

Heating your home is responsible for a massive portion of your electric bill. And upgrading your HVAC system is the best way to heat your home effectively while saving as much money as possible. Plus, you'll be helping the environment as well.

Mitsubishi, for example, offers a service that can connect you with trained professionals who will help you install an efficient HVAC system in your home.

"Any time new technology comes along, there are always old timers who don't care for it," one commenter said under Joshua's video.

Another person wrote, "Thank you for the great info."

Whether you're turning to an expert from Mitsubishi or have an HVAC installer you already know, be sure to make your upgrade as soon as you can.

