Energy expert urges homeowners to upgrade their outdated HVACs before costs soar: 'It's a safe bet that prices are going up'

"If you are interested in purchasing a battery or going solar, it's better to do it now."

Energy experts believe now could be the best time to upgrade your outdated HVAC.

As Bloomberg detailed in March, economists expect the cost of home heat pumps, battery storage systems, and electric vehicles to spike in the wake of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on the United States' top trading partners.

This could cause homeowners to face significantly higher prices for sustainable energy sources.

Fortunately, there's still time. Energy experts say homeowners should consider upgrading their residences sooner rather than later.



"If you are interested in purchasing a battery or going solar, it's better to do it now," Alix Langone, a senior research analyst at online solar marketplace EnergySage, told Bloomberg. "There's much uncertainty right now about tariffs but it's a safe bet that prices are going up."

Ultimately, tariffs on goods imported from China, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union could make it much more difficult to acquire green products.

Bloomberg noted that tariffs on steel and aluminum are likely to raise the price of heat pumps in the United States. Chinese solar panels had already been subjected to tariffs under Trump's first regime and the Biden Administration, and U.S. solar installations dropped 19% in 2024 alone due to fewer state subsidies.

Bloomberg also noted, "Prices for heat pumps, EVs and home batteries could further rise if the Trump administration succeeds in fulfilling a pledge to end generous incentives and tax credits for low-carbon appliances and cars." It's important to take advantage of incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act early, as they can provide thousands of dollars in savings.

Switching to solar and installing heat pumps are just two ways to run your home more efficiently. By upgrading from outdated HVAC systems, you can substantially lower your energy bills and reduce carbon pollution.

Cutting carbon output can slow down the overheating of the planet, as it is the main heat-trapping gas contributing to rising global temperatures.

While it can be complicated to switch your home's HVAC system, there are resources to help you find an efficient replacement at a reasonable price.

