Homeowner seeks straightforward advice after considering super-efficient HVAC for newly built house: 'A no-brainer'?

A recent Reddit discussion had homebuilders buzzing about whether heat pumps are "a no-brainer" for new construction. The post in the r/heatpumps community attracted dozens of comments from homeowners and experts.

For a new home built with no natural gas available in Southern Rhode Island, where temperatures rarely dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit, the OP asked if heat pumps make perfect sense since they were already planning to install air conditioning.

The post resonated with many homeowners facing similar decisions, highlighting the growing interest in energy-efficient home heating and cooling solutions.

"Yes, no brainer, propane will be more to run," one Redditor said in the comments.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Another user looked at it from another angle: "Turn the question around — assuming you have decided on heat pumps for economy, comfort, and environmental benefits (tons of CO2 savings every year), why switch? I can think of no argument that would lead someone to install oil or propane — especially if installing A/C."

Several Redditors noted that Rhode Island's mild climate makes it ideal for heat pump technology. One user explained that properly sized heat pumps eliminate the need for auxiliary heating in such locales. Another commenter said that dual-fuel setups operate as a switchover system, while all-electric heat pumps run in parallel with auxiliary heating, resulting in more efficient operation overall.

No matter which way you slice it, heating your home is responsible for a huge portion of your home's energy bills. Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to lower your energy bills while helping the planet at the same time. Heat pumps outperform traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in energy efficiency while delivering both heating and cooling alongside financial benefits such as tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings.

While it can be complicated to find the right HVAC installer, there are great tools available to help you find an efficient system at a good price. For example, EnergySage has a heat pump marketplace that allows users to compare quotes from vetted installers.

For more information on making your home more energy efficient and more tips like trying EnergySage, check out The Cool Down's guides on installing heat pumps, solar panels, and heat pump water heaters.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.