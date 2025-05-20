HVAC professional shares 3 simple tips to save you money on AC bills this summer: 'Solid advice'

He explains that these simple steps will save you money in both the short and long term.

Most homeowners know the pain of unexpectedly high utility bills. They seem to be a regular, unavoidable occurrence regardless of the time of year.

But there are simple steps to take to utilize your HVAC systems and not break the bank.

The scoop

An HVAC professional from Michael & Son (@michaelandsonservices) recently took to TikTok to offer the online community advice on how to best take care of its air conditioning and heating systems. They offer three simple steps to ensure the most efficiency at the lowest cost.

The first step is to change your air filters every three months. The creator adds that rinsing the coils of your air conditioning unit outside increases airflow, while the final tip was to schedule seasonal maintenance.

"Seasonal maintenance is just like going to the doctor's and getting a regular checkup," they say.

How it's helping

They explain that these simple steps will save you money in both the short and long term. Moreover, making your HVAC system run more efficiently isn't just good for your wallet. It is also good for the environment because it means less energy is wasted. This leads to less pollution and a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

And maintaining your HVAC system isn't the only way for homeowners to save money and protect the environment. Properly insulating your home, using energy-efficient appliances, and utilizing natural light all help lower bills and increase efficiency. Making your house a smart home and weatherizing your living space are also ways to save money and protect the environment.

There are quite a few businesses dedicated to making your home both energy-efficient and cost-effective. For instance, a company called EnergySage guides you through the process of leasing solar panels. HomeBoost is a company that pinpoints areas in your home where energy is being wasted. And WattBuy assesses your energy usage and your neighborhood to determine an energy plan that is right for you.

While these may seem like small steps, taking personal responsibility for the energy usage in our own homes adds up and collectively helps protect the environment we all share.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were appreciative.

One said, "Solid advice."

Another offered a caveat to the suggestion to regularly change your air filters: "Change monthly with pets."

