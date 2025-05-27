HVAC pro debunks common appliance myth after upgrading to high-tech water heater: 'Definitely made a world of difference'

"Essentially, your gas water heater … has a chimney on it."

Heat pump water heaters feature amazing technology. By capturing heat from ambient air, they're able to provide plenty of warm water with a fraction of the energy used by traditional gas and electric heaters.

That reduced energy usage can save you big money each month. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could get a tax credit of 30%, up to $2,000, off the cost of installation.

To take advantage of the IRA, though, you might need to act fast. President Donald Trump has threatened to repeal this benefit, although that would require an act of Congress.

Some people worry that, by capturing the nearby warm air, a heat pump water heater will make whatever room it's in cooler — and that can be a problem if it's a room used frequently by people, pets, or plants.

But in a video from YouTube channel The Electric Home Show (@ElectricHomeShow), HVAC professional Mike Gundersen shares his personal experience to dispel that myth.

In the clip, Gundersen says he was hesitant to put a heat pump water heater in his basement, as he has a large indoor vegetable garden that relies upon warm temperatures — which can be tricky in his Chicagoland home.

He finally decided to go with a heat pump water heater, figuring he could always put a separate heater near his vegetables.

He hasn't needed the heater.

In past years, Gundersen says, when the outside temperature would hit single digits, his basement would typically be at about 56 or 57 degrees. This year, with his heat pump water heater, the basement has been about 65 degrees.

"That's definitely made a world of difference," he says.

Video host Aaron Stash says many people don't realize that it's actually traditional, gas-powered water heaters that can bring down a room's temperature.

"Essentially, your gas water heater … has a chimney on it. … And so, that chimney, or that flue pipe, takes that combustible air out of the house, but it's also taking warm air with it," Stash says.

One particular heat pump water heater, made by Cala, uses its technology to help homeowners save even more. Billed as the first intelligent heat pump water heater, it tracks a home's energy consumption and water-usage habits to heat water when it's most energy-efficient, and to ensure warm water is always ready when needed.

The company estimates that this can result in thousands of dollars worth of savings over the water heater's lifespan.

Adding in solar panels on top of a heat pump water heater can double down on those energy savings, potentially bringing your monthly energy costs down to around $0. By using EnergySage's free service, you can compare quotes from local, vetted installers, and save thousands on installation costs.

