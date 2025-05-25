Homeowner stunned by response after showing off results of backyard project: 'Have at it'

One homeowner, Shelby Orme (@shelbizleee), who originally posted a TikTok video documenting her process of transforming her front yard into a certified wildlife habitat, received a comment from a user who found an issue with the OP removing certain invasive species from her yard.

The comment read, "Little known. Those 'invasive' species are herbs and can be used to treat multiple things."

Responding to the comment with another TikTok video, Shelby decided to clarify her intentions in removing the invasive species from her yard.

In her follow-up response video, Shelby pointed out an herb that seemed to rile up commenters in her first video — spiny sowthistle. The plant may be edible and may contain medicinal properties beneficial for sedation and menstruation.

"If you would like to sedate someone or delay menstruation, have at it. As for me and mine, we are looking to protect all native species, so the ones destroying the habitats have to go," Shelby said.

She notes that plants can be both medicinal and invasive at the same time. However, a plant's medicinal qualities do not outweigh its invasive species status.

Invasive plants are dangerous to the local ecosystems they disrupt. Invasive plants grow quickly, outcompeting native plants for nutrients and resources, crowding out native plants that support the local wildlife and pollinators.

Left to grow on their own, invasive species can be challenging for homeowners to remove once the plants have become established. Some species may even remain dormant for periods, rearing their heads once homeowners believe their job is done.

To prevent invasive species from overtaking your yard, you must remove them as best as possible and plant native species that support the local ecosystem.

808 Cleanups, a volunteer group in Hawai'i, hosts regular cleanups to remove the island's invasive species, planting supportive native plants. Another volunteer group in North Carolina worked diligently to remove kudzu, an aggressive invasive species, from the Pisgah National Forest.

Landscaping your lawn with native plants helps create healthier ecosystems, which attract local wildlife and pollinators that protect the human food supply.

Native plants usually require less water and maintenance than invasive species, which could save you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills. Clover and buffalo grass are other great lawn replacement options that could save you time and money on yard work as they are low- and slow-growing, and they are less water-hungry than traditional lawn grasses.

"Part of the problem is a lack of vocabulary — useful is not the same as native. Invasives can be common," one user commented.

"Someone once told me I was crazy for trying to get rid of mugwort because it has medicinal properties and is super valuable …," another commenter shared.

