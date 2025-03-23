Homeowner overwhelmed by fast-spreading nightmare along shared property line: 'There's nothing I can do'

This homeowner has their work cut out for them. Struggling to come up with a plan to remove invasive plants from along their property line, they turned to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit for help.

"We have a small backyard, and the whole length of it [has] this steep ditch filled with invasive trees and shrubs. … Plus there is black plastic and landscape fabric underneath all the leaf litter. I keep coming back here trying to come up with some kind of plan for this and feeling like there's nothing I can do," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Invasive plants, like Norway maple and multiflora rose, are running rampant in the space. Making the situation more difficult, the plants are growing through chicken wire and plastic landscaping fabric. But once this homeowner is able to clean out the area, they will have a clean slate and a great opportunity to rewild their yard.

Invasive plants can pose real headaches for homeowners. One gardener battled a bundle of invasive plants — English ivy and Japanese knotweed — for over three years. Invasive plants frequently outcompete native plants for resources, disrupting ecosystems, harming habitats, and killing wildlife.

Native plants, on the other hand, promote biodiversity and provide wildlife with food and shelter. Since they've adapted to thrive in their native zones, these plants require significantly less maintenance than their non-native counterparts.

Keeping up with a traditional grass lawn can cost you hundreds each year in maintenance costs, like mowing, watering, and weeding. And they can "take 24X more time than a native garden," per The Plant Native.

Meanwhile, switching to a native plant lawn doesn't have to be a battle. A handful of native wildflowers or some clover seed can make a huge difference for you and for the planet.

Commenters offered a few different approaches to the homeowner's plant problem.

One user recommended gathering some more information to start. "For what it's worth, you might want to get a survey or see if you can find the property line markers yourself," they said. "It's entirely possible that the fence is 5 feet into either your or your neighbor's property, which might influence your approach."

To some commenters, the trees are the least of the problems. "Honestly you CAN leave the norway maple if [it's] too much of a pain to remove," another Redditor wrote. "This isn't a zero sum game, and of the species you listed multiflora rose is by far the most invasive/damaging."

