Home cook shares simple recipes using ingredient you might be able to find in your yard: 'You can use them on anything'

Eliminating invasive species is vital to maintaining a healthy local ecosystem, but getting rid of these nonnative plants while also adding something delicious to your diet is a true win-win.

A TikTok video by HolisticHealingBroad (@holistichealingbroad) is gaining attention, as the user shows how you can take an invasive plant, likely found in your own yard, and use it in various recipes.

"Instead of buying onions at the grocery store this week, just dig them out of your yard," the user says, holding a massive handful of field or wild onions, also known as meadow garlic.

Invasive plants like wild onions can end up in areas where they don't belong, often due to human or animal activity. Since invasive species can outcompete native species, they pose a risk to the native plants, which are necessary for a natural ecosystem's survival.

HolisticHealingBroad shows themself pulling the invasive plant out by the root in their yard, making sure to get the underground bulbs. They then soak, clean, and chop off bulbs, using them as you would normally use onions in recipes, as well as fermenting them. For the long green stalks, the user dehydrates them in the oven overnight before grinding them up and adding the grounds to a condiment jar.

"Field onions are an absolute riot," the TikToker says. "You can use them on anything," they continue, adding the homemade seasoning to popcorn, dipping sauces, and even to a delicious, onion-y butter.

Some other environmentalist kitchen geniuses have shared alternative uses for invasive species. One person shared how they took an invasive fish and made scrumptious tacos. Meanwhile, a chef in Phuket is using a few invasive species to craft gourmet dishes.

By eliminating invasive plants, local pollinators can effectively do their job and ensure the availability of fresh foods, plants, and diverse ecosystems, allowing us to live our healthiest lives. To do your part in preventing the spread of invasive species, you can rewild your yard — using native plants to have a natural, planet-friendly lawn.

Commenters were intrigued by the utility of invasive onions.

One said, "Always wondered about these there in my backyard."

Someone else added, "I'm doing mine for the first time today and this was sooo helpful!! Thank u!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



