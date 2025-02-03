Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of stunning yard transformation: 'That's like my dream'

"This needs to be the norm."

A homeowner in Texas transformed their yard from dead grass to a beautiful lawn and shared the images on Reddit.

Redditors were excited about the transformation and hoped it would spur more people to make the change.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner posted images in the r/Xeriscape subreddit of the yard before and after, titling their post: "Central TX: Sod to Xeriscape."

The first image shows the front of the house with regular grass, about 75% of which is brown, and a tree. In the following photos, you can see two sections of rocks, one with a path created and two sections of different-colored mulch with plants.

The original poster said they told the landscaper: "We wanted zone-native, drought-tolerant plants, with a plan that we can reduce mulch use over time."

According to National Geographic, "xeriscaping is the practice of designing landscapes to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation. This means xeriscaped landscapes need little or no water beyond what the natural climate provides."

Less watering can also be beneficial in times of drought, which Texas is experiencing now.

The National Weather Service issued a drought information statement for the Austin and San Antonio areas on Jan. 2, with 50.65% under a moderate drought, 31.29% under a severe drought, and 18.06% under an extreme drought.

With the drought conditions in the homeowner's area, it's no surprise that so much of their lawn was dead.

Upgrading to a natural lawn will help their lawn look good despite the conditions. It will also save them $225 on water and $100 on fertilizers and pesticides yearly. Additionally, it will save them time since mowing the lawn is unnecessary.

While a beautiful yard like this will save you money, it will also help the environment. According to the Denver Post, drought-resistant plants also attract pollinators like butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds. Pollinators are crucial for plant fertilization. The creatures carry pollen from one plant to another that, in turn, helps them grow and produce seeds.

Pollinators are also vital for the food humans eat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination.

You have many options to choose from when xeriscaping. For example, you could consider clovers because they're inexpensive.

The Martha Stewart publication also suggests mulch, Mediterranean plants, pavers, and succulents.

In the comments, Redditors shared their thoughts on the lawn transformation.

One user said: "This needs to be the norm here in drought stricken Central Texas."

Another commented: "That's like my dream."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.