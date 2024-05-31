Gardener raises concerns about products found at local nursery: 'Should be illegal to sell them'

Heading to the local garden center is an outing most gardeners love. There are gorgeous plants and flowers in bloom, new products to try, and outdoor decor to upgrade lawn aesthetics. But what one gardener found at their local plant nursery frustrated them enough to post a warning about it.

The Reddit user posted in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, sharing a photo of lily of the valley plants on a shelf next to Boston ivy and wrote, "I found the severely invasive section of my garden center."

The Cornell Botanic Gardens website describes an invasive plant as "one that is capable of moving aggressively into a habitat and monopolizing resources such as light, nutrients, water, and space to the detriment of other species."

One Reddit user commented, "Should be illegal to sell them."

Invasive species often produce large numbers of seeds, which are then spread by birds and wind, helping them thrive easily.

"I wish so badly that I could warn people about spending money on these," the original poster said.

Lily of the valley is native to central Asia and Europe but invasive in parts of the United States and Canada. Boston Ivy is native to Japan (which is why it's nicknamed Japanese creeper) and was brought to the U.S. in 1852, according to the National Park Service. These invasive species and others are capable of wreaking havoc on any non-native environments they flourish in.

The U.S. Forest Service warns that invasive species "can degrade wildlife habitat" and "have contributed to the decline of 42% of U.S. endangered and threatened species."

It's no wonder that other commenters responded with outrage and concern. One user shared, "I wish there was some kind of law that would prohibit nurseries from selling invasives."

Even though invasive species can quickly spread, there's hope. If the land is a public space, conservation groups and volunteers will sometimes lend their time and energy to remove the plants. You can even remove them in your own lawn.

Having native plants is much better for the balance of our ecosystem, and it can save you hundreds of dollars on maintenance every year.

In response to the original post, one user joked, "This is to plant in your enemy's yard?"

The original poster responded, "I wouldn't even wish these plants upon my worst enemy!"

