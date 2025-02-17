New homeowner discovers awful pest invading property after moving in: 'Terminate with extreme prejudice'

A gardener moved into a new home, only to discover they had an invasive plant on their property. Their post on Reddit showed a picture of two Japanese barberry bushes, a highly invasive plant, but the homeowner had a dilemma about whether to or even how to remove it.

"I truly hate to kill a seemingly healthy plant and worry about displacing bugs etc.," wrote the aspiring native gardener.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, a commenter provided a voice of reason and reminded: "Killing a healthy invasive plant is better than killing all of the healthy native plants because of said invasive plant."

Luckily, the original poster was hesitant to take advice about using often toxic herbicides to remove the plant since they "get lots of bunnies and squirrels on my lawn."

The OP mentioned their desire to convert to a native lawn, which is hard to do with an invasive species in the way. These plants suck up all the nutrients in the soil and can kill other plants and even trees. Some invasive plants, like Japanese knotweed, are so powerful that their vines can climb and weigh down tree branches.

Native vegetation is often home for butterflies, moths, ladybugs, and hummingbirds — pollinators that keep the food chain going and add color or sound to a garden but aren't known for spreading disease. However, Japanese barberry is a habitat for deer ticks, which also spread Lyme disease, per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

So, if they truly wish to switch to a native lawn, they should start by pulling out that invasive bush. From there, the OP can find native seeds that can thrive in their planting zone — the more diverse the plant options, the better for attracting pollinators. Websites like the Xerces Society can help.

The comments strongly favored terminating the bush while providing insightful advice, such as what native options to consider in its place.

As someone strongly advised, "terminate with extreme prejudice before those seeds get spread around."

Someone who recently removed Japanese barberry said: "I cut off the branches first and then dug it out. I didn't use any herbicides."

The OP admitted to being overwhelmed with native plant research, but someone shared: "Barberry is awful." They listed some native alternatives that would be suitable in the OP's area: ninebark, chokeberry, inkberry, Virginia sweet spire, and fragrant sumac.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



