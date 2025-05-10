Landscapers share impressive before-and-after video of nightmare project: 'It's like nature's version of duct tape'

"It just keeps coming and coming. It's relentless."

What started as a routine landscaping project turned into a struggle to reclaim a backyard from invasive ivy, highlighting just how harmful nonnative plants can be.

Landscaper Nick Siegfried recently shared a YouTube video documenting his landscaping business' clearing of a massive patch of ivy on the side of a residential home. The ivy had taken over a narrow, alley-like space enclosed by overgrown trees, a fence, and the house itself. Despite the limited light, the ivy thrived, blanketing the ground, weaving through the fence, and even climbing the home's exterior walls to the roof.

Armed with a garden cultivator, sheer force, and plenty of persistence, the landscapers managed to tear out the ivy after a multiday struggle.

"It's like nature's version of duct tape — just clinging to everything with zero intention of letting go," Siegfried said in the video. "You pull one section, and it feels like you're making progress. But then it just keeps coming and coming. It's relentless."

The total cost for the removal? A hefty $2,500. But given the effort involved, the price is understandable.

Invasive plants aren't just tough to deal with — they can also wreak havoc on lawns and local ecosystems. These aggressive growers crowd out native, pollinator-friendly plants; reduce biodiversity; and disrupt environmental balance. Removing them is crucial for maintaining a healthy landscape.

Siegfried noted that the homeowner planned to apply weed killer to keep the ivy from coming back — a decision that could introduce a new set of problems.

Many gardeners turn to weed killers to control invasive plants, but these products can cause serious harm. Weed killers — or herbicides — often kill off beneficial native plants and essential pollinators. They can also contaminate soil and nearby water sources since it's nearly impossible to keep the chemicals contained. Some herbicides are even linked to health issues in the liver, kidneys, and reproductive system as well as certain cancers.

While finding what type of weed control works for your lawn may take trial and error, most experienced gardeners agree: Avoid toxic chemicals. As an alternative, experts recommend mulch — laid over cardboard, if weed cover is particularly bad — as a natural weed suppressant.

Cardboard blocks sunlight to smother weeds, while a layer of mulch on top holds it in place and helps retain moisture. Despite forming a barrier, this combination still allows air, water, and soil organisms — worms, beetles, and microbes — to move. Plus, as the cardboard and mulch break down, they enrich the soil to improve its health.

With the ivy gone, the homeowner may have wondered what to do with all that newly cleared space. One option? Transitioning to a natural lawn. Native grasses and plants have adapted to local conditions, requiring less water and less maintenance — and that can save you time and money. Natural lawns also support pollinators, improve air and soil quality, and help boost biodiversity right in your own backyard.

