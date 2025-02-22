New homeowner baffled after discovering major property nightmare inherited from past owner: 'Why would they do that?'

"The three things people want are cheap, fast, and good. They don't always understand they get two."

When a homeowner inherited a yard buried under plastic sheeting and stone, they turned to Reddit for advice on undoing the damage. Although the request stemmed from an unlucky situation, the homeowner quickly learned it could be an opportunity to turn their yard into an oasis for their local ecosystem.

In r/landscaping, the homeowner explained that a past owner of the home laid large blue tarps on the property, covering plastic sheeting with about a half foot of gravel. The homeowner asked for advice on how to "cheaply" fix the yard, expressing a desire to plant a grass lawn.

Many commenters on the post agreed the most inexpensive method would be a shovel and dedication, while more costly options may be more efficient and worthwhile.

"Cheaply? A shovel," one commenter wrote. "Efficiently? Rent a dingo and find somewhere to dump all the rock. Have topsoil brought in and leveled. Sod it."

"The three things people want are cheap, fast, and good," one commenter wrote. "They don't always understand they get two. It can be cheap and fast, but it won't be good. They can get fast and good, but it definitely won't be cheap. Or they can get cheap and good, but it'll take forever and a day."

Many commenters were confused — and disturbed — by the unconventional attempt at landscaping.

One commenter simply asked, "Why would they do that?"

Others offered potential explanations.

"Perhaps they were trying to kill invasive weeds that were too pervasive to deal with by pulling or chemical application," a fellow commenter posted.

While some homeowners attempt to use plastic sheeting barriers to suppress weeds, these tarps can harm lawn health — and kill much more than just weeds. According to the Dallas Morning News, plastic sheeting blocks the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in soil.

It also restricts the movement of beneficial soil-mixing organisms such as earthworms, insects, beneficial bacteria, and fungi, and it can cause plants you do want to grow to suffer.

Like all plastics, these tarps never truly disappear from the environment, instead breaking down into microplastics that pollute the air, soil, and water.

As an alternative, experts recommend mulch — or laid over cardboard, if the weed cover is particularly bad — as a natural weed suppressant. Mulch is a hugely beneficial element in any garden, helping manage soil temperature and moisture. Plus, it can help the soil maintain its nutrient density during heavy rainfall and can actually add nutrients to the soil.

While the homeowner certainly has a lot of work ahead of them, some commenters highlighted their impending yard work as an opportunity to forgo a traditional lawn and upgrade to a natural lawn.

"You have a perfect opportunity to seed native plants," one commenter wrote.

"Clover and wildflowers," another commenter added. "Clover can restore the soil in the process."

Meadows worldwide have long been disappearing due to agriculture, urban development, warming global temperatures, and other human intervention. To help revitalize their local areas, some homeowners are swapping manicured grass for lawn meadows filled with native plant life — and the benefits are worth noting.

Switching to a natural lawn is a great way to save money and time on lawn maintenance. It's also a way to lower your water bill, as native plants are accustomed to thriving in local weather conditions, unlike standard lawn grass. Native lawns can also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators and help reduce air pollution, enrich your yard's soil, and support biodiversity in your neighborhood.

And the homeowner may just give a natural lawn a shot. They responded, "I love this idea!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.