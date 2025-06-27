Homeowner warned after sharing questionable landscaping plan: 'Everyone who gets it rips it out'

One Arizona homeowner turned to Reddit for help deciding whether to install artificial turf in their backyard. "I've heard pros and cons but wanted to get actual feedback before we move forward doing it here in north Scottsdale!" they wrote in the r/phoenix subreddit.

The responses came fast. And they were honest.

"Everyone who gets it rips it out," one Redditor replied, recalling a friend who tore out a turf yard after just a year. His dogs avoided it completely in the summer, not because they didn't like it, but because it was too hot to walk on.

Another user said: "I'm a pet sitter and I would NEVER install turf with dogs. The smell is atrocious. People go noseblind to it."

Artificial turf tends to look neat and clean. But under the surface, it brings more problems than most people expect, especially in hot places such as the Phoenix area. Turf holds onto heat, making it unsafe for pets, uncomfortable for people, and a contributor to the urban heat island effect, which can raise neighborhood temperatures.

Even worse? Turf is full of microplastics and forever chemicals, which have been linked to health risks including liver damage and cancer. That turf doesn't break down, and it can pollute soil and nearby water.

And despite the myth, turf isn't low-maintenance. It still needs to be cleaned, cooled down, and replaced over time. Installation alone can cost thousands of dollars.

Natural lawns, on the other hand, don't just help pollinators — they're healthier for humans, too. Native plants, buffalo grass, clover, xeriscaping, and even rain gardens can slash your water bill and cut yard work. You don't have to go all-in, either; even a partial swap helps. To upgrade your yard, consider a natural lawn.

One Redditor offered up what they love: "Personally, I have both horse herb and karupia in my yard. … It also holds up to heat, drought, and my dogs running around."

The short version? You don't need a plastic lawn to skip mowing. And you definitely don't need a yard that bakes.

Other users had plenty to say as well.

"No," one wrote. "You are putting plastic on your ground. Just plant a few cactus. No problem."

Another added: "I would not install turf. It is the HOTTEST thing you can install."

