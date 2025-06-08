Home cooks chime in after homeowner shares unusual complaints about next-gen kitchen tech: 'Mine definitely does not behave like that'

"You can't put anything on it except a pan aligned with a circle without it beeping incessantly."

After upgrading to an induction stove, a homeowner got heated after discovering some quirks.

The Reddit user's post on r/Cooking highlighted how induction stoves may take some getting used to. From the constant beeping to the risk of damaging glass tops with heavy cookware, the original poster was quite frustrated with the limitations of their stove.

"You can't put anything on it except a pan aligned with a circle without it beeping incessantly. ... It shuts itself off while cooking if a pan isn't perfectly aligned with a circle," they wrote.

In the comments, it's clear that while some people share similar frustrations, others have had entirely different experiences with their induction ranges.

"Mine definitely does not behave like that," said one commenter.

Another commenter pointed out that their stove never beeps, and it only shuts off if the pan isn't detected.

"Mine beeps when the pan is misaligned which is useful, but not so much when I'm lifting it off to toss food or plate something before continuing to cook," they said.

Induction cooking, while still new to many, offers many advantages that make it a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint or move away from gas stoves.

For one, induction ranges use electromagnetic energy to heat pots and pans directly, unlike gas stoves that waste energy by heating the air around the cooking surface. This not only makes induction cooking faster and more energy-efficient, but it also reduces the risk of indoor air pollution.

Additionally, induction stoves are incredibly cost-effective in the long run. Faster cooking times mean saving on both time and money on your energy bills. They're also safer because they heat the pan directly, meaning the cooktop itself remains cool to the touch, reducing the risk of burns or fires.

People who may be looking for an upgrade can even save up to $840 on their purchase with the Inflation Reduction Act. However, these advantages may not be around forever, especially since President Donald Trump has signaled his intent to remove them. Another great way to save money is to purchase smaller, plug-in induction burners.

The growing appeal of induction stoves, especially as concerns over gas stoves and their environmental impact continue to rise, highlights a larger trend toward more sustainable, energy-efficient home appliances.

Homeowners should just make sure they purchase the models that suit their needs best and avoid ones that may have additional quirks that can end up being more frustrating than helpful.

