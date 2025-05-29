Home cook shares 'pros, cons, and real talk' after upgrading to next-gen stove: 'The jury is out'

The kitchen air filter would signal a drop in air quality when using the gas stove, which did not occur with their induction appliance.

Home cook Heidi Swanson shared their in-depth review of their experience switching from a gas stove to an induction stove on their blog, 101 Cookbooks.

"The jury is out" about the long-term experience, they shared in the review promising "pros, cons, and real talk," but after the first few months of making the switch, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives.

After cooking on Viking ranges for the past 15 years and dealing with some inconveniences, Swanson was game to try induction. They went with a Bertazzoni induction range.

Swanson had lots of positive things to say about their initial experience.

One of the greatest benefits was the improvement in air quality. Swanson noted that their kitchen air filter would signal a drop in air quality when using the gas stove, which did not occur with their induction appliance.

Induction stoves do not emit harmful pollutants like methane and benzene, and air quality in your home improves as a result.

Induction stoves are also more energy-efficient, saving users money on their energy bills. Additional savings can be had — up to $840 — as a result of incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These incentives may not last, however, as the current administration has declared its intent to eliminate the subsidies. Major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress.

Even renters or homeowners who may not have an induction upgrade in the budget can get in on the action. Plug-in induction burners are excellent alternatives that are relatively inexpensive.

If upgrading to energy-efficient appliances is on the agenda, installing solar panels to support all of your energy needs and appliances is the ultimate hack. The process can seem daunting, but EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help save you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

The combination of installing solar panels and upgrading your home to include more energy-efficient appliances, such as induction stoves or plug-in burners, lets you maximize your savings and reduce your household's negative impact on the environment.

Swanson noted a few minor drawbacks to their induction upgrade, but overall, they are quite pleased with the results. They noted that they are optimistic about the future and that if they were asked to make the same purchase today, they would. "The answer is a very strong yes!"

