Cooks sing praises of next-gen kitchen appliance after homeowner questions benefits: 'I'm so glad I made the switch'

"I'd do it again in a second at this point."

A Redditor was getting ready to pull the trigger on upgrading to an induction stove, but hit a snag.

"We started researching induction, only to find that all of our older cookware is non-magnetic stainless steel/copper clad," wrote the original poster in the r/inductioncooking community.

"Is induction worth having to spend on the range, plus another $1000 to replace all the cookware, or just get another gas range?" they asked.

Induction cooking is a clear upgrade from gas in just about every way. For one, it saves money by being much more energy-efficient.

According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, gas transfers energy to heat at about 40% efficiency, and while traditional electric models are much better at 74%, induction is closer to 90%. That translates into lower utility bills and fewer home energy emissions.

As atmospheric pollution contributes to increasingly destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, keeping home energy use down benefits everyone. Even within the home, gas emissions pose immediate health risks.

Meanwhile, induction heats up quickly and evenly, earning admiration from professional chefs aplenty. Since induction heats up the pan rather than the cooktop, it makes for a generally safer cooking experience overall.

If that weren't enough to make the leap, induction stoves may even qualify for rebates. In the U.S., many Americans can qualify for $840 back through the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program, which is among the few clean energy incentives that was not affected by the "Big Beautiful Bill." Generally, an induction range or cooktop should qualify if it's Energy Star-certified and is an installed model rather than a portable one.

The Reddit community was quick to rally behind induction stoves.

"I only knew electric and gas, but when I just had to replace my range I chose Induction (cafe double oven). Definitely a learning curve but so far I'm so glad that I changed to induction," said one reply. "I got this new set of pans from Costco. They are great quality and fit my burner areas perfectly. They were $250."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I had pans already but after years of research I finally bit the bullet with our kitchen remodel," said another. "I've been using induction for only just over a month and I love it!!! I'm so glad I made the switch. I'm relearning the heat settings and how long to preheat the pans (which is not much)....but, I'd do it again in a second at this point."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.