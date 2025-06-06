Home chefs rave about the 'GOAT' of stoves after homeowner's outdated model begins to fail: 'I'll never go back'

Whoever said "a watched pot never boils" did not have an induction stove. On r/Cooking, a curious cook asked Reddit's home chefs for advice on a major kitchen upgrade.

They asked, "has anyone owned or used an induction stove? Are they worth it?" to which the resounding response was "I'll never go back."

Induction stoves are neither gas nor electric but combine the best of both worlds. They are composed of a completely flat cooktop, using electromagnetic technology to directly heat the cookware only. As one home chef said, "all of the heat goes into the pan. If you boil over something, the cleanup is so much easier because it doesn't get cooked onto the stovetop, which is a big positive."

"Eddy currents are the not-so-secret science behind induction stoves. They are similar to the circular, swirling currents in a stream or the ocean. But instead of moving water, they move the electrons inside your pans to create cooking heat," said Rewiring America, an electrification non-profit.

The benefits for homeowners are considerable. Induction stoves are safe, cost-effective time savers. Induction is by far the safest choice for families, seniors, or homeowners with disabilities, as the cooktop stays completely cool during cooking, and only the pan heats. This technology inherently reduces the risk of fire in the household.

Additionally, a 2022 study found that nearly all natural gas stoves, new or old, leak methane, a potent planet-warming gas. Scientists found that stoves release methane during use as well as when turned off.

"Methane is the main component of natural gas, and if it isn't burned when released, it can warm the Earth more than 80 times as much as the same amount of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period," reported Raymond Zhong for the New York Times. "Methane also contributes to ground-level ozone pollution, which can cause breathing problems and other health issues."

However, induction stoves use no gas at all, completely avoiding methane pollutants in the household, or worse, a serious gas leak or explosion.

Induction stoves are also more cost-effective. "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves," reported the Department of Energy, which helps homeowners save on utilities. It can also help you save money by incidentally lowering your AC or heat bill — induction stoves don't increase the room temperature of the kitchen like conventional stoves do.

Homeowners can also utilize the Inflation Reduction Act to get a $840 discount when they buy an induction stove, in the form of rebates. There are a number of easily accessible price points available on the market, and "many industry experts we spoke to believe that prices will dip as interest in the technology increases, and more induction appliances are manufactured," said Rachel Wharton for the Wirecutter.

Lastly, on an induction, a watched pot does boil — in about four minutes, said Wharton, which is 20-40% faster than traditional cooktops.

The Reddit community overwhelmingly agreed with the enhanced performance and sensitivity to temperature controls of induction stoves.

"induction is the GOAT for ranges and cooktops," one comment read.

"I love our induction. The response and power are outstanding," said another comment.

"It boils a full 4 quarts of water in a flash. When you change temperature, like gas, the effect is instant. I've never messed up custard once on it, the heat settings are so precise," wrote one home chef.

"I will never own anything but induction again," said one Redditor.

