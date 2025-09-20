You might qualify for over $800 in incentives when you install a new stove — here's what you need to know

If you've been wanting to update your kitchen, federal incentives are helping households ditch gas without draining their budgets.

The scoop

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, households can get up to $840 in rebates toward a new electric or induction stove, cooktop, range, or oven. These rebates are available through state-administered programs and don't require you to itemize your taxes, making them accessible to more people.

But there's a catch.

Many of the IRA's tax credits are set to expire by the end of 2025. That means the window to maximize these incentives is shrinking, and acting sooner could save you thousands of dollars.

How it's helping

For everyday cooks, the biggest draw for ditching gas is performance. Induction stoves cook faster and more efficiently than gas or traditional electric models, often cutting cooking times in half. Because the technology uses electromagnets to heat your pots and pans directly, less energy is wasted heating the surrounding air, which can also keep your kitchen cooler.

There's also a major health benefit. Unlike gas stoves, which release pollutants linked to asthma and indoor air quality issues, induction provides a safer, cleaner option.

For renters or those not ready for a full renovation, plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and still let you enjoy the benefits of induction cooking without the upfront investment of a new range.

Environmentally, the switch matters too. Cutting out gas means reducing reliance on dirty fuels and lowering the pollution driving our planet's overheating. By pairing cleaner appliances with existing rebates, households can make a practical change that's good for both their wallets and the world.

What everyone's saying

Many social media users are enthusiastic about the shift, noting both the financial perks and the ease of using induction.

"Natural gas creates unacceptable amounts of pollution with methane and particulate matter in the air," Rachelle Boucher told Martha Stewart, executive chef, cooking appliance trainer, and founder of Kitchens to Life. "With induction, there's less need for air conditioning and ventilation."

"I recently bought a single burner induction cooktop and am very happy with it," another homeowner admitted under a review of an induction stove. "When I can afford it, I'll be replacing the old gas range with a much cleaner and safer induction stove. No more dangerous fumes!"

Whether you're ready to overhaul your kitchen or just want to test the waters with a $50 plug-in burner, induction stoves offer an affordable, efficient, and healthier alternative to gas. And thanks to rebates, the price of switching has never been lower.

