Ready to ditch your old stove? You can claim $840 in government rebates for a high-tech update

If you've been considering making the switch, there's no time like the present.

Did you know that most people spend between 41 and 57 minutes each day on cooking, according to Instacart? Those minutes add up over the days and weeks, so finding a way to make delicious meals while also cutting down on time in the kitchen is something many seek.

Luckily, you can do just that by ditching your old stove and switching to an induction stove. Best of all? According to Energy.gov, you can earn a government rebate of up to $840 for making the switch.

Homeowners can make several home upgrades, including switching stoves, while receiving rebates or tax credits for doing so, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Not only does this allow for massive savings for homeowners nationwide, but the IRA also encourages the broader adoption of innovative clean energy technologies that help keep our planet cool.

Induction ranges are one of the more impressive stove options people can switch to. These cooktops produce fewer indoor air pollutants compared to gas ranges, which is better for your family's health as well as the environment, and induction stoves offer affordability for those looking to avoid the risks associated with gas stoves.

Induction stoves cook more quickly and precisely than electric and gas ranges, which can end up saving homeowners serious money on their home energy bills. In fact, induction ranges are about 10% more energy-efficient than conventional ranges, per Energy.gov. Added to the reduced amount of time you'll spend in the kitchen, the savings build up, all while your home's pollution goes down.

For those without the funds to purchase a new range or those who rent, switching to plug-in induction burners, which start at around $50, can offer the same benefits.

The only catch is that these IRA incentives may not be around forever. President Donald Trump has consistently mentioned that he would like to eliminate these and similar subsidies, so while changes to rebates for items like induction stoves were untouched in the "Big Beautiful Bill," it's best to take advantage of them sooner rather than later to save what could be thousands of dollars.

