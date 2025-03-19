  • Home Home

Chef shares insider advice to completely transform your kitchen: 'We're able to cook so much more, so much faster'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: LinkedIn

Christopher Galarza is a professional chef from humble beginnings. 

As he shared in a LinkedIn post, he's a first-generation American who grew up poor and homeless as a kid in New Jersey. 

His passion, perseverance, and support from loved ones propelled his career, allowing him to speak to national leaders about sustainability and equity for families and chefs. A huge part of his mission involves induction stoves and electrifying kitchens. 

In his post, Chef Christopher explained how induction cooking improves his kitchen for his staff. He recommends removing cooktops with open flames to reduce cooks' exposure to toxic pollutants

Chef Christopher has become an advocate for chef health and has spoken to industry leaders about how much better induction is for businesses. 

"We're able to cook so much more food, so much faster, and clean up so much quicker," he said

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

When you invest in an induction stove, like Copper's Charlie stove, you'll have a built-in battery to provide power when you need it for cooking and an intelligent renewable energy charging system. Better yet, you can even cook meals if the power goes out during a storm

In his video, Chef Christopher also explained how electrification tax incentives help restaurant owners invest in and grow their businesses while benefiting their staff and community. Electrifying a kitchen can save money, promote health, and reduce pollution output for a cleaner, greener kitchen and planet. 

Rewiring America offers a free online tool to help you determine how much you can save through the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credits and rebates. 

Yet, with President Trump threatening to eliminate federal government subsidies for energy-efficient home upgrades, it's crucial to act now to get the best deal on an induction stove for your home or business

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

Healthier indoor air 🏠

Superior cooking results 🍳

Helping the planet 🌎

I wouldn't buy an induction stove 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Chef Christopher, who co-founded EcoChef, the world's first electric kitchen rating system, is changing how professional chefs approach cooking and inspiring first-generation Americans. 

One LinkedIn user commented on his post, writing, "Your story is a powerful testament to the impact of resilience and the importance of advocating for a sustainable future in the culinary world."

"Choosing induction for my renovated home kitchen has yielded the benefits you describe, and I do love how easy and quick it is to use," someone else wrote. "Bravo using it in commercial kitchens. Pioneering!" 

