This cutting-edge stove can power your home during blackouts — and it qualifies for major government incentives

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and power grids under strain, homeowners are searching for solutions to stay resilient during outages. A new induction stove with built-in battery storage offers a surprising answer — allowing users to cook efficiently while also providing backup power for their homes.

The innovative induction stove, showcased in a recent piece by Electrek, doubles as a cooking appliance and a battery for small-scale power backup. Designed to store enough energy to power a small apartment for several hours, it's an efficient solution for blackouts. While cooking on the induction burner, the battery remains ready to supply power to essential appliances like lights and Wi-Fi routers during outages.

Unlike traditional gas stoves, induction ranges are safer and more efficient, as they don't release harmful pollutants into the home. These cutting-edge stoves work by heating cookware directly using electromagnetic energy, making them faster and more energy-efficient than gas and electric stoves.

How it's helping

Induction stoves offer practical advantages for daily life and environmental benefits. One major draw is how quickly they cook: Induction burners heat up to 50% faster than traditional gas or electric stoves, shaving time off meal prep. They're also cost-effective, consuming less energy over time, which can lead to lower utility bills.









From a sustainability perspective, induction stoves help cut down on household pollution by eliminating the need for gas. The switch to induction cooking aligns with efforts to decrease heat-trapping pollution and promote healthier indoor air quality. And with incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, upgrading to an induction range has never been more accessible.

Homeowners can save up to 30% on the cost of a new induction range through these government subsidies. Brands like Copper, known for their high-quality induction cooktops, offer a range of affordable and efficient options. However, these incentives might not be available forever. President-elect Trump has previously stated his intention to eliminate clean energy subsidies, making it worthwhile to take advantage of these savings now.

What everyone's saying

Many responses to the new developments with these cutting-edge stoves have been positive.

"Regular induction is pretty amazing & pans heat near instantly," said one Electrek commenter.

"This is niche, but it's a needed niche. It's not just the cost of the electrician you might be avoiding; you might be on a small panel/service, and sometimes the wiring on, say, slab on grade could be tough," said another.

