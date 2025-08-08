Homeowner receives helpful stove recommendations after outdated unit calls it quits: 'The speed at which I cook is amazing'

Choosing between an induction stove and a gas range can be daunting. Homeowners must weigh equipment and installation costs, environmental impact, and efficiency.

One Reddit user struggled with the decision after their range broke down, and they turned to the r/castiron community for guidance.

"I've always been under the impression that gas was better than electric, [that users get] better heat from gas," the original poster explained.

"Apparently, induction ranges are more efficient/safe than gas, and the lack of heat isn't an issue," they continued, referring to how gas flames waste a lot of heat into the surrounding air, whereas induction goes directly into the cookware. "Anyone have strong feelings for or against induction ranges in regards to using your cast iron?"

While they've been around for nearly two centuries, gas ranges are a known health risk, emitting toxic fumes even when they're not being used.

According to the World Economic Forum, they release 2.6 million tons of methane each year, which is detrimental to both indoor and outdoor air quality.

Induction stoves are an easy way to make your household healthier while drastically reducing its environmental impact. Switching to induction cuts down on associated utility bills, facilitates faster cooking, and makes cleaning and maintenance easier.

One small downside is upfront installation costs, but Americans can still take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to save up to $840 on an induction range.

However, it's important to take advantage of these tax credits soon — the Big Beautiful Bill eliminates many of them at the end of 2025. If you're considering making the switch, acting sooner rather than later can save you thousands of dollars.

Renters interested in upgrading to an induction cooktop have options, as do folks who live in tiny houses or other net-zero homes. Plug-in induction burners — sometimes called "portable" or "countertop" burners — are available for as little as $50.

Users on r/castiron couldn't contain their enthusiasm about their induction ranges.

"Induction is better in almost every way," one remarked. "It doesn't spew unburned hydrocarbons into your air. It's heaps easier to clean. If you accidentally turn or leave it on, it'll shut itself off."

"Replaced a gas cooktop with induction just over a year ago. I wouldn't go back," another began.

"The speed at which I cook is amazing, and that's with less sticking. Easier to clean and puts less heat into my house. I can also pick the pans up without the handles being [too hot]. It's a win all the way around for me."

