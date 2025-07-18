Family shares inside look at gorgeous multigenerational tiny homestead: 'A beautiful home for a beautiful family'

"This is what the world needs to see."

A family has proved just how easy it is to live together in a tiny home while reaping the benefits of being immersed in nature and growing their own food.

The YouTube channel Living Big In A Tiny House (@livingbig) shared the story of Tess and Sam and their young son living in New South Wales, Australia. The young family built a tiny home on a multigenerational family homestead, with Tess' parents living in the main house.

The tiny home measures 27.5 by 8 feet and has substantial outside space, where the family is growing their own food and raising chickens. The home consists of an open-plan living area and kitchen, playroom, bathroom, and bedroom with a cute bathtub on the deck outside.

The setup enabled the family to stay at home for the first three years of their child's life, spending quality time together, sharing responsibilities, and growing their own produce. The tiny home is connected to the solar panels at the main house, so they don't have to pay for energy.

Tiny home living is gaining popularity as people look to combine a simpler lifestyle with financial independence. According to Today's Homeowner, it was estimated that there were over 10,000 tiny homes in the U.S. alone in 2024. Tiny homes offer an affordable alternative as house prices continue to rise, reducing costs and allowing people to live debt free.

Tiny homes also offer a more sustainable lifestyle. Many tiny home owners opt to grow their own produce and install solar panels so they can live mostly off the grid. This helps to significantly lower their monthly bills while also lowering the harmful emissions their homes produce.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack as it can bring the cost of energy down to almost zero. If you're interested in learning more, EnergySage offers a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from installation providers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Commenters were so impressed with this family's alternative choices.

"A beautiful home for a beautiful family in the perfect environment," wrote one commenter.

"Ability for young families to be thriving and present in this way is what the world needs to see," added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.