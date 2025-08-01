Man shares step-by-step video transforming van into impressive tiny home on wheels: 'It's a beautiful build'

TikToker Jamie Duff (@duffdiy) posted a video detailing his conversion of an old work van into an impressive, off-grid tiny home.

One commenter said they "would happily live in this right now."

Duff said there was quite a learning curve to convert the van, but he added that he is very happy with the results, which include wood paneling, a small functional kitchen, a toilet that can be tucked away, and a roof deck, among other amenities.

He said he learned how to tackle everything from the electrical work to the plumbing by watching videos online. His electricity comes from two batteries powered by solar panels on the roof of the van.

Tiny home living offers many benefits for individuals and the environment. This minimalist lifestyle often enables people to live closer to nature and inherently requires fewer resources –– such as water and energy –– saving money on utilities and reducing homeowners' impact on the environment.

Maintenance is simpler as well, in terms of both time and money spent. Tiny homes routinely incorporate eco-friendly features and designs, with dwellers often installing solar panels as Duff did. If you're interested in installing money-saving solar panels, check out EnergySage's free tools to compare quotes and save up to $10,000.

Tiny home living is an energy-efficient, sustainable way to live that lets people enjoy modern conveniences in a more environmentally friendly manner than can be done in an average-sized or conventional home.

People living in tiny homes have to make efficient use of limited space, so they can maximize functionality.

Duff incorporated a pull-out table that can be tucked away when not in use, and his creative use of the roof as a deck was a popular feature among TikTokers who commented on the video.

"A roof deck is a new one, haven't seen that before. Well done," one person commented.

"It's a beautiful build!" said another.

"You're a genius, seriously a great job," a third user remarked.

